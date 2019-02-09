Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta A. Richard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marietta A. Richard Obituary
Marietta A. Richard

Freehold Township - Marietta A. Richard, 80, of Freehold Township passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had resided there before moving to East Brunswick in 1953. The family moved to a home she and her husband built in Old Bridge Township in 1969. She recently resided in in Freehold Township.

She and her husband, the late Andrew Robert Richard, were the owners and operators of A.R. Richard Fence, Old Bridge.

Mrs. Richard was a former board member, past president, a former vice president of the community swim team of Lake Adventure Community, Lords Valley, Pennsylvania where she spent her summers with her friends and family.

She was an avid mahjong player.

Mrs. Richard is survived by her five children, Robert and wife Diane, John and wife Kim, Thomas, Laura, and Lisa; a sister, Eva D'Orazio; 11 grandchildren; and a great grandson.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The interment will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.