Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Cerrachio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta E. Cerrachio


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marietta E. Cerrachio Obituary
Marietta E. Cerrachio

Toms River - Marietta W. Cerrachio 84, of Toms River passed away April 11, 2019 in Wall, NJ.

Marietta was born in Irvington, NJ in 1934. She was a homemaker, 1955 she married Vincent Cerrachio and they raised their only son, Vincent Jr. in Union. Marietta moved 24 years ago to Toms River to be near family. She also was known as Mana to some family members, she enjoyed many things in her life. She loved to do her crocheting, was an active member in her community clubs such as Arts and Crafts, Women's Club, and others. Marietta enjoyed her Friday Night Bingo and Trips to Atlantic City.

She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Sr. of 52 years of marriage and her brother Robert Meldrum of Florida.

Surviving are her son and wife, Vincent and Susan Cerrachio. Her three grandchildren; Denise Cerrachio Buchner, Michael and Mark Cerrachio. Three adoring great grandchildren; Adam, Sarah, and Matthew. Also survived by her sister, Edith Weidner, Marietta was always close to her niece Susan Ingram and great nephew Wayne Ingram.

Visiting will be Wednesday, April 17 from 3-7 pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will Thursday 11 am at the funeral home. Arrive at Funeral Home 10:30am. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now