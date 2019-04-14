|
Marietta E. Cerrachio
Toms River - Marietta W. Cerrachio 84, of Toms River passed away April 11, 2019 in Wall, NJ.
Marietta was born in Irvington, NJ in 1934. She was a homemaker, 1955 she married Vincent Cerrachio and they raised their only son, Vincent Jr. in Union. Marietta moved 24 years ago to Toms River to be near family. She also was known as Mana to some family members, she enjoyed many things in her life. She loved to do her crocheting, was an active member in her community clubs such as Arts and Crafts, Women's Club, and others. Marietta enjoyed her Friday Night Bingo and Trips to Atlantic City.
She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Sr. of 52 years of marriage and her brother Robert Meldrum of Florida.
Surviving are her son and wife, Vincent and Susan Cerrachio. Her three grandchildren; Denise Cerrachio Buchner, Michael and Mark Cerrachio. Three adoring great grandchildren; Adam, Sarah, and Matthew. Also survived by her sister, Edith Weidner, Marietta was always close to her niece Susan Ingram and great nephew Wayne Ingram.
Visiting will be Wednesday, April 17 from 3-7 pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will Thursday 11 am at the funeral home. Arrive at Funeral Home 10:30am. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019