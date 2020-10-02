Marilyn Ann Conklin
Jackson Township - Marilyn Ann Conklin, 86, of Jackson Township passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold Township, New Jersey. Mrs. Conklin was born in Irvington, New Jersey on October 28, 1933 to Joseph Lawrence and Anna Pauline Zetwick (née Guenther).
She married her late husband, Robert W. Conklin, on November 14, 1953, and the couple settled in Freehold in 1955.
She was a devoted wife and mother, helping raise six children. She was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-three years.
Surviving are her four sons: Robert J. Conklin and his wife Linda, Farmingdale, New Jersey; John Conklin and his wife Melissa, Burlington, New Jersey; Joseph Conklin and his wife Christa, Pitman, New Jersey; and Michael Conklin and his wife Valerie, Ewing, New Jersey; and two daughters, Kathleen Hill and her husband Jim, Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina; and Pat Nelson and her husband Mark, Star Valley, Arizona; ten grandchildren, Kelly Howarth, Kayde Gilbert, John N. Conklin, Ian Conklin, Alan Wrobleski, Annie Mauldin, Ethan Conklin, Alexandra Conklin, Allison Herrmann, and Tricia Gruber; eight great-grandchildren, Colin and Cora Gilbert; Kody, Kaci, and Taylor Mauldin; Emma Herrmann; and Matthew and Gabriella Gruber; and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly and with love by her dear friend, Sharon Bielski, Jackson, New Jersey.
Visiting will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday, October 4, between the hours of 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 AM followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ocean County Animal Facility, 615 Freemont Avenue, Jackson, New Jersey, 08527 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.