Marilyn B. Alexy



Ocean Twp., NJ - Marilyn B. Alexy, 88 of Ocean Twp., NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Irvington, NJ where she attended Irvington High School. Marilyn was a resident of Springfield, NJ for over 55 years before moving to Ocean Twp. in 2014.



Marilyn was the proprietor of Budget Print in Springfield, NJ for over 30 years before retiring in 2014. She was a dedicated member and Sunday school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield, a former member of the Springfield Rotary Club, loyal supporter of the Springfield Township swim team, and an avid golfer playing in the Rutgers Women's League and with the Sun Eagle Ladies Group in Eatontown, NJ. Marilyn was known to be the life of the party and lived a passionate life centered around family and friends.



Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, William Alexy in 1987, her son Steven Alexy and her parents, Hilton & Mary Fox. She is survived by her children John Alexy and wife Diana of Manassas VA, Cathy Alexy of Ocean Twp. and Ellen and husband Don Chittum of Oakhurst. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Christopher Chittum and wife Susie, Brian Chittum, Steven Alexy and wife Lizz and Johanna Alexy along with her great grandchildren Barrett & Tucker Alexy. She is also survived by countless lifelong friends across New Jersey and will be missed dearly.



Funeral services are private and will be held at graveside in Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, NJ. Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst, NJ is in charge for arrangements.









