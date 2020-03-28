Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Ravasy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn B. (Muller) Ravasy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn B. (Muller) Ravasy Obituary
Marilyn B. (Muller) Ravasy

Pine Beach - Marilyn B. (Muller) Ravasy, 78, Pine Beach, passed into the Lord's hands on March 16, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born April 27, 1941, in Newark, NJ. After graduating from Weequahic High School, she became a cosmetologist, working in this field until 2012. In 1962, she moved to Bayville, NJ, and in 1966, she married her husband of 52 years, Leonard, who passed in April 2018. They resided in Toms River before moving to Pine Beach in 1973. She was proud to be a homemaker before becoming an educational secretary for the Toms River Board of Education, retiring in 2007.

Marilyn had a way of brightening a room when she entered, showing her personality and how she cared about others. Her passions included her family, grandson, dogs, gardening, crocheting, shopping, collecting, boating, camping, and refinishing antiques. Additionally, she had a great love for working alongside her husband, who was a carpenter.

Marilyn leaves behind her son, Michael, and his partner, Warren, of Asbury Park; her daughter, Michele, and beloved grandson, Mason, of Beachwood; brother, Louis, and his wife, Irene, of Beachwood; and brother, Robert, and his wife, Sue, of Bayville, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private for family only and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -