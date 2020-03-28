|
Marilyn B. (Muller) Ravasy
Pine Beach - Marilyn B. (Muller) Ravasy, 78, Pine Beach, passed into the Lord's hands on March 16, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born April 27, 1941, in Newark, NJ. After graduating from Weequahic High School, she became a cosmetologist, working in this field until 2012. In 1962, she moved to Bayville, NJ, and in 1966, she married her husband of 52 years, Leonard, who passed in April 2018. They resided in Toms River before moving to Pine Beach in 1973. She was proud to be a homemaker before becoming an educational secretary for the Toms River Board of Education, retiring in 2007.
Marilyn had a way of brightening a room when she entered, showing her personality and how she cared about others. Her passions included her family, grandson, dogs, gardening, crocheting, shopping, collecting, boating, camping, and refinishing antiques. Additionally, she had a great love for working alongside her husband, who was a carpenter.
Marilyn leaves behind her son, Michael, and his partner, Warren, of Asbury Park; her daughter, Michele, and beloved grandson, Mason, of Beachwood; brother, Louis, and his wife, Irene, of Beachwood; and brother, Robert, and his wife, Sue, of Bayville, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private for family only and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020