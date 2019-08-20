|
Marilyn Belli
Whiting - Marilyn Belli (nee Kovacs), age 80, of the Whiting section of Manchester, NJ, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home. Mrs. Belli was born on October 19, 1938 in Newark, NJ and was raised in Maplewood. She resided in Cranford for 36 years, where she and her husband, Gene raised their family. Marilyn was a Beautician for many years, and was a member of the St. Michael's Choral Society for 26 years. She then held a position as a Market Research Representative before retiring and relocating to Whiting in 1999. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Marilyn loved to sing and dance, entertaining with the "Meadowettes" Dance Group for 12 years, performing in all of the community's Cabaret Shows.
Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Carrie Kovacs; brothers-in-law, Michael Cattafi and Anthony Belli and niece, Lisa Cattafi. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gene; two loving sons and daughters-in-law; Eugene, Jr. and wife, AnnMarie of Millstone and Jeffrey and wife, Colene of Clinton and four loving grandchildren, Samantha and her fiancé, Todd, Stephaine, Karleigh and McCale. She also leaves a loving twin sister and "best Friend", Carolyn Cattafi of Rehoboth Beach, DE; a niece, Lynn and her husband, Walter of Rehoboth Beach, DE and a nephew, Michael and his wife, Phyllis of South Carolina.
Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, Aug. 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A brief Funeral Service will be held at the same location on Thursday, Aug 22nd at 10 a.m., followed by Entombment at the Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Marilyn's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019