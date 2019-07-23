Marilyn Burton Moor



Lincroft - Marilyn Burton Moor, 77 of Lincroft, NJ passed away Saturday, July 20th at Riverview Medical Center.



Born in Staten Island, NY Marilyn graduated from St. Joseph Hill Academy. She moved to Lincroft in 1969. Marilyn retired as Human Resources Administrator for Osteotech Inc., Eatontown, NJ.



Marilyn was an active parishioner of St. Leo the Great RC Church for many years volunteering for many of their activities. She enjoyed spending her summers with her husband, children and grandchildren at her beach house in Lavallette at the Jersey Shore. Marilyn and her husband, Robert also enjoyed traveling to Alaska, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.



She loved her home and hosting holidays with her family and friends, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, her most favorite holiday of all. She loved making everyday like Christmas. Marilyn was very social and energetic She was a beautiful smiling woman who was always available to lend a helping hand. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all.



Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Robert, her son Robert Moor and his wife Janet, Taunton, MA; her daughter Judith Kopp and her husband Roland, Tinton Falls, NJ; her sisters Penny Cardell and her husband Frank, Waretown, NJ and Cheryl Burton, Yonkers, NY and her six grandchildren Sam, Emily and Peter Moor and Matt, Bradley and Mallory Kopp.



Visitation is Wednesday, July 24th 5:00-8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial is Thursday, July 25th 10:15 am at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Marilyn's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019