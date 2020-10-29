Marilyn Davidson Alpenfels
Kula, HI - Marilyn Davidson Alpenfels, age 55 of Kula, Hawaii passed on October 23, 2020 after a sudden illness. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, Marilyn spent most of her childhood growing up on the Jersey Shore in Little Silver that instilled a lifelong love of the beach. She graduated from Red Bank Regional High School class of 1983 and gravitated to the Pacific Ocean, resettling in San Diego to attend the University of San Diego. Marilyn graduated with a BA in Chemistry in 1987 and worked for a number of years in San Diego biotech industry and at the The Scripps Research Institute. She later returned to her alma mater to earn a Master's of Business Administration where she was also wed in the USD chapel to William (Bill) Alpenfels in 1999. Bill and Marilyn co-founded a company, PAGEgel and eventually relocated to Maui in 2008, where they enjoyed a beautiful landscape for raising their family upcountry.
Marilyn was known to her family and friends as a bright and fun-loving, quick-witted, humorous and generous friend, devoted wife and mother. She was always fast to share her friendship and infectious laugh. Her love for photography leaves behind a beautiful gallery of her life.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband Bill and two children, Michael (20) and Margot (16); her siblings Christopher, Gregory, Peter and Elizabeth, many aunts, uncles, cousins, a devoted cadre of longtime friends and the family pets. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Teresa Davidson.
Private services are to be held in Kuhului, Hawaii on October 30, 2020. Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's https://www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.If
inclined, donations are requested to be directed to the University of San Diego Department of Chemistry scholarship fund in Marilyn's name; please contact Ericka Swensson 562-706-5483, eswensson@SanDiego.edu