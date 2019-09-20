Services
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Church
Spring Lake, NJ
View Map
Marilyn E. Foy Obituary
Marilyn E. Foy

Spring Lake - Marilyn E. Foy, 87, of Spring Lake, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Foy (nee Buswell) was born and raised in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and had resided in Spring Lake for 46 years. She worked for many years as a supervisor for Home Insurance Co., of New York, before retiring in 1979. She enjoyed ceramics, as well as doing volunteer work at St. Catharine's Church and with Meals on Wheels. Mrs. Foy also enjoyed wintering in Spring Hill, Florida.

Mrs. Foy is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, George M. Foy.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 1-4 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 20, 2019
