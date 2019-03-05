|
Marilyn Fitz
Whiting - Marilyn F. Fitz, 83, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center, New Brunswick. She received an Associates Degree from the McDowell School of Custom Design in New York City. Three months in the fashion industry convinced her it was not a career for her. Marilyn soon started a career with Public Service Electric and Gas Company in Newark, job that lasted forty years, most of that time in the Human Resources Department as a Benefits Administrator and Project Manager. She was very active and served as President of the International Management Council YMCA in 1989. Active in the Whiting United Methodist Church, she was a member of the N.J. Organ Society. She was a past president of the Empire Society of Glass Associates and a member of the National Glass Association.
Born in Woodbury, NJ she lived in Hillside and in Clifton for over 46years coming to Whiting in 2010. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, the late Robert L. Fitz in 1999. Surviving are her brother Thomas A. Chamberlain and a cousin Albert D. Chamberlain and his wife Mary. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 6 from 10-11am at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting. Services will be at 11am from the funeral home. Committal will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth. IN Lieu of flowers the family respectfully request considering a donation to the Whiting United Methodist Church, 55 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759, or to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019