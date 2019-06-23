|
Marilyn H. Sauer
Brielle and Ft. Myers, FL - Marilyn H. Sauer, 84, of Brielle and Ft. Myers Beach, Fl, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Leisure Park in Lakewood. Born in Newark, she lived in Bloomfield, before moving to Brielle and Ft. Myers, Fl. Marilyn was a loving wife of 60 years, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always so proud of being a firefighter's wife. She and her husband Bob loved square dancing, camping and playing cards with friends. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan. She loved her friends at Palmetto Palms and her favorite thing to do was going to the Country Jam every week.
Mrs. Sauer was pre-deceased by her husband Robert W. in 2013 and her sister Joyce Criqui in 2004. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Darling and her husband David of Pt. Pleasant, Cynthia Sauer and her partner Richard Conklin, of Pt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Allison Milancewich and her husband Joseph, Robert J. Sauer and his wife Elizabeth, David Martin, Kevin Sauer and his wife Nicole and Adam DeRose; great grandchildren Ryan and Logan Milancewich and Donovan Martin; and her beloved cat, Tara. A memorial gathering will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 6:30pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St. Eatontown, NJ 07724 or to the Brielle Fire Company 509 Longstreet Ave. Brielle, NJ 08730. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019