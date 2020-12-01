Marilyn J. Critchlow
Wall Township - Marilyn J. Critchlow, 81 of Wall Township passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at CareOne at Wall with her devoted husband and sons at her bedside.
Born in Long Branch to the late William and Mary Fornino Ciccone, Marilyn had graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School.
She had resided in Wall Twp for the past 52 years, where she was a crossing guard for 32 years at the West Belmar School. Marilyn's entire life revolved around her family, whether it was cheering her sons on in any activity they were involved with or other civic activities around town, Marilyn was always there. Her sons described her as the best mother there ever was.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years Kenneth L. Critchlow, her 2 beloved sons and their spouses Kenneth M. and wife Donna Critchlow of Bridgewater, and Dean L. and wife Stacey of Wall Twp., her brother William Ciccone of Long Branch, her 4 grandchildren Cara A. Vilardi and husband TJ, Kenneth A. Critchlow and wife Jennifer, Colin M. Critchlow, and Kyle A. Critchlow, and her 2 great grandchildren Trey and Bryce Vilardi.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall Twp. Entombment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family specifically requests donations be made to ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Marilyn Critchlow. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home on Friday.
Due to the current Covid 19 executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations and maintain socially acceptable distances. Guests must wear masks, briefly greet the family and exit the facility.
