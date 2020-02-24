|
|
Marilyn J. Krall
Clark - Marilyn J. Krall, 86 of Clark, passed away Saturday February 22nd at home surrounded by family.
Born in Hillside, NJ, Marilyn worked in the insurance industry for close to 45 years, most recently as a manager of insurance-related activities for Dewey & LeBoeuf, a global law firm headquartered in New York, before retiring in 2006. A trailblazer, Marilyn was ahead of her time, successfully balancing family with a challenging career. She was an active member of the Surplus Lines Association of New Jersey for many years and held the position of board secretary.
Marilyn found great joy in spending time with her family, whether it was swimming at the beach, participating in school functions, hosting holiday gatherings or celebrating the achievements of her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City for short getaways with her husband and sister. After retirement, Marilyn continued to give back by spending her free time volunteering at Rahway Hospital.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Luke; her children Kathleen Krall Ahn, of Rumson, Kimberly Krall Gaines, of Colts Neck; Karen Krall Collier, of Freehold; her sons-in-law Paul, Michael and Douglas; her sister Helen Budrow, of Fayetteville, PA and her grandchildren Douglas, Christopher, Justine, Daniel, Luke, Matthew and Dean.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26th 4:00-8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 27th 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Avenue, Rumson. Burial will be at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to , Memorial ID #11945387. For messages of condolence, please visit Marilyn's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020