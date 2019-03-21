|
|
Marilyn Jane Morris Baumgartner
- - Marilyn Jane Morris Baumgartner passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on June 3, 1925 in Newark, NJ. Even though she grew up in humble circumstances, it did not deter her from becoming a kind and loving mother and a loyal friend to all. Marilyn was the type of person who if she saw a need, she was determined to fill it. She grew up in Keansburg and Irvington and loved her high school years. She proudly graduated from Irvington High School only missing 1 day of school. Anyone who knew Marilyn, knew that just as she committed herself to her high school education, she committed to everything she did throughout her life
Although she aspired to become a nurse, she did not have the means to bring this goal to fruition, so she pursued a job at a Fannie Farmer's Candy Store. It was there, during WWII, that she met her husband-to-be, Charles Baumgartner. Once they were married, they resided in Kearny where they raised their 3 sons. In summers during the1960's, her family started coming to the Tuckerton area, staying in a tent in New Gretna and sailing Little Egg Harbor in an 18 foot sailboat. In November 1970, they bought a house on North Green Street and made Tuckerton their home.
One day, Marilyn walked to Tuckerton's United Methodist Church and met a group of women making pillow cases. She committed to joining the church and the sewing group. Soon she was making hand-stitched quilts with the Methodist Women whose companionship she enjoyed. Just as Marilyn committed to the Methodist Church and their quilting group, she committed to charity work for Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital for 30 years. She proudly "shook the can" at local stores, worked in the Deborah Hospital Thrift Shop on Main Street in Tuckerton and was a Chapter President for several terms. Marilyn served Deborah Hospital for decades finding the work fulfilling and making friends with the women with whom she worked.
Marilyn will be remembered for her kindness, patience, generosity and her all-round unflappability. She was an excellent example of thoughtfulness and selflessness for all who knew and loved her.
Marilyn is survived by her loving companion Ernest Frankenfield who brought her much happiness in her senior years; three sons: Richard and his wife Cynthia, Peter, Charles and his wife Kathie; 6 grandchildren: Robert and his wife Megan, John, Michelle and her husband Jonathan, Richard and his wife Jessica, Justin and Marilyn; 4 great grandchildren: Cassey, Samantha, Brody and Noah; a sister Barbara Lenaz and a brother John Morris and his wife Cheryl.
A memorial service will be held on March 23, at 11:30 a.m. at the Tuckerton Methodist Church. All are welcome.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Mar. 21, 2019