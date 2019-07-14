|
Marilyn K Anderson
Manchester - Marilyn (Mickey)K Anderson 85 of Manchester died suddenly Friday July 12, 2019 at home. Born in Neptune she resided in Freehold for 38 years, before moving to Manchester in 1972. She worked for the Manchester Board of Education for 20 years before retiring in 1990. She enjoyed dancing, reading, Broadway shows and Bunco parties. Mickey was "Queen of the Ball" at Cathedral HS of Trenton Class of '52. She collected Rockwell plates and porcelain dolls. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert A and siblings, Jane Cecelski & David Kelsey. Surviving are her children, Kathy Patterson & husband Fred, Michael Anderson, Ken Anderson & his wife Marylou, and Tom Anderson & his wife Karen, sister, Daisy Kelsey and 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Mike, Andrea, Jeffrey, Kelly, AJ, Alexis, Ryan, Kyle and Haley and 1 great grandson, Roman. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 PM with a 7 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is Wednesday at St Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019