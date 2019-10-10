Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Marilyn L. Allerton Obituary
Marilyn L. Allerton

Howell Township - Marilyn L. Allerton, 83, of Howell Township died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home. She was born in Oceanport and had resided in Millstone Township before moving to Howell Township.

She was a court administrator for Neptune City Municipal Court for over 25 years before her retirement five years ago. Prior to that she was court administrator for Township of Millstone and a school bus driver.

Mrs. Allerton was a member of the De Bow's Methodist Church, Jackson Township where she served as church treasurer and choir member.

Her husband, Robert Allerton, died in 2017.

Surviving are three sons, William Allerton and his wife Lori, Richard Allerton and his wife Stacie, and Edward Allerton; a daughter, Susan Reho and husband Mark; five grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Chris Hart, Scott, Dana and husband Rob Suarez, Tara McGrath and husband Patrick, and Benjamin; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, and Tyler.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 a.m. followed by entombment at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
