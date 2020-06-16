Marilyn Lemanski
Lakewood - Marilyn Lemanski, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center.
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.