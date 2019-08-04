|
|
Marilyn M Burlington
Atlantic Highlands - Marilyn M Burlington, 88 of Atlantic Highlands, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Teaneck, NJ and as a life long resident of NJ, resided in North Bergen before moving to Atlantic Highlands in 1960.
Mrs. Burlington was a communicant of St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands where she was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knitting Club. She was also a former member of the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society and the Highland Singers Choral Group.
Mrs. Burlington was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard Burlington in 2002, her parents, Edward and Marie Beck Gray and son-in-law, William M. Della Pietro. She is survived by her daughter, Karen M. Kovach of Monroe, NJ, her grandchildren; Gina M. Delano and husband Benjamin, and Steven A. Kovach and her son-in-law, Steven Kovach of Toms River, NJ.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10 AM from St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Posten- McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands on Monday from 4 - 7 PM. Interment Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019