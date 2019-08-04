Services
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes RC Church
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Burlington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Burlington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Burlington Obituary
Marilyn M Burlington

Atlantic Highlands - Marilyn M Burlington, 88 of Atlantic Highlands, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Teaneck, NJ and as a life long resident of NJ, resided in North Bergen before moving to Atlantic Highlands in 1960.

Mrs. Burlington was a communicant of St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands where she was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knitting Club. She was also a former member of the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society and the Highland Singers Choral Group.

Mrs. Burlington was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard Burlington in 2002, her parents, Edward and Marie Beck Gray and son-in-law, William M. Della Pietro. She is survived by her daughter, Karen M. Kovach of Monroe, NJ, her grandchildren; Gina M. Delano and husband Benjamin, and Steven A. Kovach and her son-in-law, Steven Kovach of Toms River, NJ.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10 AM from St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Posten- McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands on Monday from 4 - 7 PM. Interment Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now