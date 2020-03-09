|
|
Marilyn Moran
Middletown - Marilyn Ann Moran passed away peacefully on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. She was surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Jersey City, NJ to John & Grace Scott. She grew up with her sisters, Rosemary, Kathleen, and her brother, John. She attended St. Peter's and St. Michael's in Jersey City. Marilyn was married to her husband, Thomas Moran, for over 60 years. Tom wanted everyone to know that the greatest thing that ever happened to him in his life was his wife.
Marilyn and Tom were blessed with 10 beautiful children, 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren with two on the way. Marilyn was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of St. Catherine's Church, Middletown, NJ. Marilyn was a wonderful listener, both humble and kind. She raised a large, wonderful family that will forever be grateful for the time spent with her.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, her son Kevin, her grandson Bryan, her sister Barbara, and brother John.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, children Tommy, Scotty, Jimmy, Peggy, Deanie, Kathy, Chris, Bobby, Michael and her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, and many extended family members. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Wednesday, March11, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Burial will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to St. Catherine's Church, 130 Bray Ave., Middletown. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020