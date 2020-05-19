Marilyn Patricia Hagner
Hamilton - Marilyn Patricia Hagner, 79, of Hamilton, formerly of Colts Neck passed away on Saturday evening, May 16th, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY she and her husband Joseph lived in Old Bridge where they raised their family, and eventually moved to Colts Neck prior to her moving to Hamilton.
Prior to her retirement, Marilyn was a Comptroller and Office Manager in the Publishing business for the firm of John Wiley & Sons. She loved gardening, and was an avid reader. She also loved the times that she was able to be with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph in 2015. She is survived by her sons and their wives Joseph and his wife Barbara of Toms River, Michael and his wife Eileen of Voorhees, John and his wife Kathy of Hamilton, by her grandchildren Lauren, Jillian, Joseph, Corinne, Justin, Amanda, John, Kristen, Michael, and by her four great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral services and entombment will be private for the immediate family members only.
To post a condolence for the family or to share a memory of Marilyn please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.