Marilyn R. DiSanto
Middletown - Marilyn R. DiSanto, 79, of Middletown, NJ passed away Saturday, September 7th, at BrandyWine Senior Living, Howell.
Marilyn was born in Red Bank, New Jersey on May 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Gilda (Rettino) and Bernard DiSanto. She lived in Matawan, NJ for most of her life and was a beloved elementary school teacher in the Matawan Aberdeen School District until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's RCC, Keyport.
Marilyn is predeceased by her parents and her brother Eugene DiSanto and nephews Louis and Kevin DiSanto. She is survived by her niece Stephanie DiSanto, nephew Brian and his wife Maranda DiSanto, and cherished grand nephew Benjamin DiSanto.
Visitation for Marilyn will be Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735 and again Thursday morning 10am prior to Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am at St. Joseph's RCC, Keyport.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019