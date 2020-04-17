|
Marilyn Samuel Karlstein
Marlboro - Marilyn Samuel Karlstein passed away in her sleep on March 18, 2020 in Freehold, New Jersey. She was 81 years old. Along with her twin Norman, Marilyn was born in the Bronx, New York on June 17, 1938 to Flora and Samuel Heimlich. She also had an older brother Herbert, who predeceased her.
After growing up in the Bronx, Marilyn married Ronald Samuel on Jan. 5, 1957. Shortly thereafter they moved to New Jersey, eventually settling in Old Bridge, where they raised their three children together. After her husband Ronald passed away in 1989, she was remarried to Ira Karlstein in 1994 and moved to Marlboro, N.J.
Marilyn was a woman who was devoted to her family and her faith, Judaism. She was a very active member at Temple Beth Ohr in Old Bridge, where she served numerous times as Sisterhood and Hadassah president. She was always passionate about imparting her faith and love for Israel to her children and grandchildren.
Marilyn was also passionate about politics and history. She worked as a paralegal for former New Jersey State Senator John Lynch for many years. Marilyn was a strong feminist, who worked to promote women's equality in both the workplace and in her faith.
Beyond that, Marilyn was also an avid knitter. For several years she owned a store in Englishtown, N.J. called The Yarn Lady. She also taught several knitting classes, and in her later years, proudly knitted a collection of sweaters and hats for her great grandchildren, which will be fondly passed on to future great grandchildren.
Surviving Marilyn is her second husband Ira Karlstein of Marlboro, N.J.; her brother Norman of Montreal, Canada; her three children from her first husband Ronald; Greg Samuel of Toms River, N.J., Suzanne Savage of Ocean Township, N.J. and Erica Rucinski of Freehold, N.J; her six grandchildren; Sean, Scott, Ronald, Taylor, Rhianna and Haley; and her two great grandchildren; Eleanor and Liam.
Marilyn was laid to rest beside her husband Ronald on March 19 at Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, N.J. in a small private burial.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020