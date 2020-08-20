Marilyn Simonetti
Brick - Marilyn Simonetti, 87, of Cedar Village (Brick) and formerly of Brielle passed from this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. On this day our world became a little sadder and heaven is a little brighter. Marilyn was born in Bayonne, NJ to Herbert and Gertrude Bygonaise. She graduated from St. Andrew's Grammar School and Bayonne High School. She worked as a secretary for M.W. Kellogg, Western Electric and ICI Americas, Bayonne/Jersey City. In 1981, after selling their interest in the Jersey City location; Marilyn and her husband Louis "Buddy" Simonetti opened and operated Simonetti & Sullivan Sports Shop in Peddler's Village, Wall, NJ. Husband and wife worked together happily until their retirement in 1991. She and Bud turned the business reins over to their niece, Suzanne Rosace; who continues their legacy to this day.
During their retirement Marilyn and Bud enjoyed extensive traveling, throughout the US; including Alaska. As well as many European trips and many winters spent on Hutchinson Island, Florida. After Bud's death in 2002, Marilyn continued to enjoy traveling with her many lady friends from her beloved Woman's Club of Brielle. Marilyn joined the Woman's Club of Brielle in 1987, and remained active till her passing. She held various offices including 2nd VP, Recording Secretary, Public Affairs, hospitality and many others. She was actively involved for many years in the planning and executing of Brielle Day events for the WC of B. She said "Joining the Woman's Club of Brielle was the best thing that happened to me when I moved here from Bayonne. This is where I met all of my wonderful friends."
Marilyn was predeceased by and has now been reunited with her beloved husband, Louis "Buddy" Simonetti and her twin sons, Paul J. Stray (1985) and Peter J. Stray (2012). She was also predeceased by her loving siblings, Charlotte Rosace, James H. Bygonaise and Ronald Bygonaise. Marilyn is survived by her loving niece, Suzanne Rosace; who misses her terribly already. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Palumbo of Vero Beach, Florida as well as Marilyn's stepsons Paul (Mary) Simonetti of Cotuit, MA and their children Jill (Jason) Longval (New Hampshire) and Jeffrey (Jeanette) Simonetti (California) and Bruce Simonetti of Spring Lake Heights. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn is also survived by many loving, supportive and cherished friends; too numerous to name but are always remembered.
A Visitation will be Sunday, August 23rd from 1 - 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 24th 10am at St. Denis Church, Manasquan. All social distancing, masks, and appropriate precautions will be observed. The comfort and safety of friends and family is paramount. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dottie's House, PO Box 4002, Brick, NJ 08723. To send condolences to family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net
.