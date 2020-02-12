|
Marilyn Snyder Abramson
Marilyn Snyder Abramson, born January 30, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA died on February 10, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dr. Marvin A. Abramson. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Ellen Odelle Abramson and Rona Abramson Brandell (Kim), a sister Rita Snyder Kern (Jay), her sister-in-law Joyce Abramson Sherman and beloved nieces and nephews. Marilyn passed away at home, surrounded by her daughters and her devoted companion, Carol Weinstein. Her grand-dog, Einstein, will miss her sneaking him treats.
Marilyn graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls and Temple University. She was an elementary teacher and a counselor in the School District of Philadelphia. She continued her career in education upon her move to New Jersey as an elementary and middle school teacher in Ocean Township. A great source of pride of hers, was that she helped to shape the lives of so many young people. She retired after 33.5 years.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in the names of Dr. and Mrs. Marvin A. Abramson, where Marilyn's husband proudly served as Chief of Staff from 1994-1996.
Graveside service will be at the Roosevelt Cemetery, Section Q, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053 on February 17 at 3PM.
As Marilyn was known to say, "It is what it is. Let it go." As hard as that will be for us, we are grateful to have had her for so long.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020