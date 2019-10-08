|
|
Marilyn Sorrentino Riley
Long Branch - Marilyn (Sorrentino) Riley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Long Branch on March 10, 1956, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of the area, raising her family in West Long Branch before moving back to Long Branch in 2010.
Marilyn was a graduate of Long Branch High School, where she was a majorette. Marilyn was a legal secretary for Boglioli & Mirra for over 20 years, and the Head Reservation Clerk for Stella Maris Retreat House. However, the most important jobs Marilyn held was that as Wife and Mother and, later in life, "Nana." She had a kind and gentle spirit, was a forever optimist, and looked for the best in everyone and in every situation. She had a deep devotion to her faith, and her hardworking spirit was on full display in the grit she showed over the last several years of her life as she fought the effects of early onset dementia.
Marilyn loved watching her sons play sports as they grew up and opened her home to their friends where she served countless meals. She instilled a love of music in the house and attended many concerts with her husband. Perhaps her most cherished time was spent looking after her grandchildren, where she would take them on long walks in the same neighborhood she grew up in sharing her life stories with them. Anyone who met Marilyn knows that her legacy was her kids and her grandkids, and she is without a doubt a clear example of a life well lived.
Marilyn was pre-deceased by her parents Frank and Mary (Rubino) Sorrentino. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Frank W. Riley Sr.; her son Frank W. Riley Jr. and his wife Allison of West Long Branch; a granddaughter, Samantha, who she affectionately referred to as her "Sammy," and a grandson, Frank III, or, her "Frankie-Boy;" she is also survived by her youngest son Christopher who was her full time caregiver for the last three years.
Marilyn's qualities of compassion and patience were embodied each day in the way that Chris looked after his mother. There is no doubt that Marilyn's quality of life, especially being able to remain home until the very end, would not have been possible without Chris' tremendous love and care for his mother no matter the circumstance. Making sure she was cared for and loved became Chris' sole purpose, and she was able to spend her final days in the care of this tremendous young man that she raised.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marilyn's cousin and Physician Barry Rubino and his wife Barbara for their care of her throughout, and for being there for the family no matter the time of day which they may have had a question about her care; the family would also like to thank the VNA nurses who cared for Marilyn in her final months as well. Their kindness and empathy was appreciated during a very difficult time.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th, 3pm to 7pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 10th, 10am at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch where Marilyn was a lifelong parishioner. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Marilyn's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019