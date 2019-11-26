|
Marilyn Staub McKeon
Sea Girt - Marilyn Staub McKeon, 91, of Sea Girt, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home.
Marilyn was born on January 3, 1928 and had the most positive outlook throughout her life. She had a kind heart and a gentle soul for every person with whom she came in contact. Everyone enjoyed her hospitality and her devoted friendship.
Born in West Orange and raised in New York City, she later moved to Sea Girt to raise her children and enjoy the Jersey Shore. She attended the Professional Children's School in NYC and Hunter College. Marilyn was quite the entertainer. She was a singer, model and actress performing in many musicals, television shows, movies and variety shows throughout the country. Marilyn was devoted to her church and throughout the years was a constant there as she was a cantor and part of the choir. Marilyn was quick with her sayings and her favorite was "Keep the faith and spread it."
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Dr. Luke and Margaret Delaney, her husbands Marshal Staub and Edward McKeon, her son, John Marshal Staub and daughter Kathy Staub. She is survived by her cousins, Barbara, Sandy, Thomas, and Brad McKenzie, and their families. She also leaves behind her caring and loving caretaker, Carol Lubin.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt, NJ. Entombment will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019