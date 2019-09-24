Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
62 Cedar Grove Road
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - Marilynn P. Casagrande, 75, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, at Aristacare of Manchester. She was born in Lakewood, NJ, and was a lifelong resident of Toms River. Marilynn was a wonderful wife and mother who truly put the word home in homemaker. She enjoyed creating a warm, loving atmosphere for her family and friends to enjoy.

Marilynn was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Alan Casagrande in April of 2019, and her son Mark Casagrande in 2015. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Mary Casagrande of New Egypt, NJ, and her sister Barbara Winship of So. Toms River, NJ.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, at 11 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 62 Cedar Grove Road in Toms River. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019
