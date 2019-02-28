Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
Holy Rosary RC Church
Staten Island, NY
Mario A. Graffeo Obituary
Mario A. Graffeo

Lakewood - Mario A. Graffeo 86 years old of Lakewood passed away February 25, 2019 at home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY he resided in South Beach, Staten Island moving to Inverness, Florida where he and his wife resided for over 27 years. Due to ill health they had to give up their dream home in Florida and return to their second home in Lakewood, NJ. Mario was an electrician with the New York City Transit Authority. Mario served in the United States Navy as a 3rd class petty officer during the Korean War.

He was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus of Staten Island.

He was the beloved husband of the late Rose Ann Graffeo.

Surviving are his daughters Vanessa Bosco, Annette Rothchild and his son Anthony C. Graffeo; his sisters Marie, Lillian and Jean. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Freddie, Jessica, Nicole, Gabriella, Nicholas and his great-grandchildren Kailey and Giovanni.

Visiting will be Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 9:30am at Holy Rosary RC Church, Staten Island, NY. Burial will follow at The Cemetery of the Resurrection, Staten Island, NY.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019
