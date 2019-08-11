|
Mario DiSanto
Brick - Mario DiSanto, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, including his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette. The son of Salvatore and Petrina DiSanto, Mario came to America from Cinisi, Sicily at the age of 16 and became a cement mason and lifelong member of Cement Masons local 780. He raised his family in Brooklyn and Staten Island before moving to Brick, NJ upon his retirement.
He is predeceased by his brothers and sisters, John, Andrew, Joseph, Nina, Grace, Madeline and Rosie, and his nephew Thomas Coppola, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette; his children Petrina Hart (and Dennis), Antoinette Bauer (and Al) and Salvatore DiSanto and his brother Salvatore. Family was the most important thing to Mario and spent as much time as possible with the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Kristin (and Matt), Andrew, Albert, Alyssa, Jacqueline, Eric, Melissa and Mario; and his great grandchildren Logan and Annie. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Delores Coppola and their children, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life Mario played in numerous bowling leagues and was an avid fisherman and talked often of the fishing boats and farm his family had in Sicily. His free time included constantly working on projects around the house and tinkering with the many old boats and cars he bought and sold. Mario and his family loved Italy and loved America and lived the American dream. His family would like to thank the wonderful people at the Ocean Medical Center Hospice Unit for being so caring to Mario and the family.
Viewing will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick, NJ 08724. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick followed by the interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019