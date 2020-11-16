Mario J. LoSapio
It is with much sadness that Mario LoSapio age 71 passed away on November 16,2020 at his home in Hazlet. Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Keyport Mario made a mark with everyone he met. Whether it was family..friends or business he was always there to help..give some guidance or bust your chops..Mario worked from the time he was 8 years old delivering milk with his dad and never stopped. He served proudly in the United States Army serving in Vietnam and became a highly respected businessman.
Mario is pre-deceased by his father Angelo LoSapio and his son Ryan LoSapio,his niece Courtney Dayback, his nephew Sean Doerr
Survivng are his beloved wife Susan, his mother Michelina LoSapio, his loving son Michael LoSapio, Step children that were like his own..Kristin & Joe Kitson, Ryan and Jessica Ross, Jaclyn Ross and her fiance' Kevin. He also had grandchildren that adored him and he adored them.Dennis Brown, Shaun Brown, Mia Kitson, Jacob Ross. His siblings Angel Brunelli, Lucille LoSapio & Gary Dates, Camille LoSapio & Tony Carradori. Vincent & Joanne LoSapio, Patrice LoSapio.His In-law siblings John Dayback, Dennis & Linda Dayback, Tom & Kathy Dayback, MaryJean Riccardi, Kathleen Doerr
Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ, 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10 AM at Holy Family RC Church, Union Beach. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Stephy's Place www.stephysplace.org
or donations can be sent directly to: Stephy's Place 210 West Front Street Suite 209 Red Bank NJ 07701
