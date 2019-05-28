|
Mario L. Sorrentino
Brick - Mario L. Sorrentino, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. Sorrentino was a master craftsmen and wood worker by trade. He retired as a former plant supervisor at Excel Wood Products in Lakewood. He then went on to own and operate the Shore Hills Motel in Wall Township where he really put his skills in cabinetry to work. He proudly served his country in the US Army with the 294th combat engineers from 1943-1945 during WWII. He rose to the rank of sergeant and fought in the European Theater from Normandy to Berlin.
Born and raised in Bayonne, he moved to the Jersey Shore 60 years ago.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Anna A. Sorrentino in 2017; parents, Andrew and Angela Sorrentino; grandson, Brad Sorrentino in 2016; and son-in-law, Joseph Parisi. Surviving are his son, Louis Sorrentino and his wife, Brenda of Brick; daughter, Lucia Parisi of Brick; grandchildren, Amy Keefe and her husband, Jimmy and Justin Sorrentino and his wife, Devon; and great grandchildren, Sergio, Gianni, Kendall, Lia, Reagan and Shae.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. Military Honors will be conducted at 6:15pm followed by a prayer service at 6:30pm in the funeral home. Donations may be made in his name to the NJ Sharing Network Foundation. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 28, 2019