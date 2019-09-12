|
Mario Mazzella
Berkeley Twsp., - Mario Mazzella 82, of the Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp died on Monday September 9, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY he lived there and then in Bayville, NJ before moving to Holiday City 24 years ago. He served in the US Army Reserve and worked as a Manager for Cedar Glen Homes in Toms River and Crestwood Village One in Whiting. Mario was a parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twsp. Surviving is his loving wife Kathleen nee Plock. Two sons Michael of Atlantic City, NJ and Richard of Lakehurst, NJ. Two daughters Sueann Shockley of Brick, NJ and Maryellen Matir of Old Bridge, NJ. A sister Mary LaVignera of Old Bridge, NJ and 5 grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass for Mario on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:30am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twsp. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019