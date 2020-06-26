Marion A. Heymer



East Windsor - Marion A. Mooney Heymer, 85, of East Windsor, N.J. formerly of Bayonne and Point Pleasant Beach, died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home. Marion was born in Jersey City to Thomas and Pearl Mooney. She married John F. Heymer (Jack) and worked as a Switchboard Operator for the Bell System in Jersey City. She was a member of the U.S.S. Shenandoah Group.



Marion was predeceased by her husband John F. Heymer and her Brother Ralph Mooney and Sister-Law Jeanne Mooney. She is survived by her Daughter Laura Jean Heymer and Son-in-Law Jim Kmec of East Windsor, NJ., and several Nieces and Nephews.



Marion was a beautiful soul with an amazing heart she was loved by all who knew her and her absence will be felt by all of the lives she touched.



Viewing hours will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from the hours of 10 AM until the funeral service at noon at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan, NJ.









