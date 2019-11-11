|
|
Marion Cerwinski
Freehold - Marion Cerwinski (nee Bascianelli), 85, of Freehold, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Marion was born in Jersey City, NJ and resided in Monmouth County. She worked at Pacific Intermountain Express for many years and then at the Monmouth County Hall of Records until she retired.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Marion was predeceased by her parents, Jean in 1991, and Peter Bascianelli in 2001, and her daughter, Marilyn Cerwinski in 2019.
She is survived by her loving children Michael Collins and his wife Ann, Jenice McGinley and her husband James, and Richard Cerwinski, her sisters Janet Iannelli and her husband Victor and Rosemary Pohl and her husband Kenneth. Marion is also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, One Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ 07722. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum. To share a memory of Marion or to leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019