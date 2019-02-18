|
Marion "Patti" (Chappelle) Cole
Belmar - Marion "Patti" (Chappelle) Cole, 61, of Belmar, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune surrounded by loving family. She was born in Point Pleasant and was raised and lived in Brielle, before moving to Belmar 3 years ago. Patti graduated from Manasquan High School and was an electronics repair technician at TDK-Lambda Americas Inc. in Tinton Falls, NJ, and a lifelong Jets fan.
Predeceased by her husband Michael A. Cole, her parents Benjamin R. Chappelle and Marion P. Gunn Chappelle, and her brothers Albert G, John G. and Benjamin R. Chappelle Jr. and his wife Melba.
Ms. Cole is survived by her siblings Robert J. Chappelle and his wife Debbie of Klingerstown, PA, James P. Chappelle and his wife Elizabeth K. of Margate, FL. and sister-in-law Kathy Chappelle of Toms River. Also, surviving are her niece Marion T. Chappelle and her fiancé Tom Libertucci, and great-nephew Gavin T. of West Belmar, and nephews
Benjamin A. Chappelle and his wife Pamela of Jackson and great-nephew Kyle, Christopher Chappelle and his wife Lisa and great-nephews Christopher, Johnathan, and grandnephew Benjamin G. of Toms River, James D. Chappelle of New York City, Cory M. Chappelle and his husband Robert of Ringwood, and Kevin P. Chappelle of Margate, FL.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m at the Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Highway 138, Wall, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30pm Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Interment Private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019