Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Mount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion D. Mount

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion D. Mount Obituary
Marion D. Mount

Brick - Marion D. Mount, 88, died peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Neptune to the late Mary and George Howlett and graduated from Neptune High School. She and her husband Bill (Willard) lived in Howell, retiring to Brick in their later years.

Marion was a talented seamstress and homemaker. She managed several Singer Sewing Center stores in the Monmouth County area. Marion also enjoyed scenic road trips across America with her husband, Bill, as well as creating beautiful handmade clothing and decorative items for the home.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bill, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit from 11 to 1 at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, NJ, at which time they're invited to share fond memories and celebrate her life. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/

Condolences may also be offered online at: https://www.obrienfuneralhome.com/
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now