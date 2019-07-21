|
|
Marion D. Mount
Brick - Marion D. Mount, 88, died peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Neptune to the late Mary and George Howlett and graduated from Neptune High School. She and her husband Bill (Willard) lived in Howell, retiring to Brick in their later years.
Marion was a talented seamstress and homemaker. She managed several Singer Sewing Center stores in the Monmouth County area. Marion also enjoyed scenic road trips across America with her husband, Bill, as well as creating beautiful handmade clothing and decorative items for the home.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 11 to 1 at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, NJ, at which time they're invited to share fond memories and celebrate her life. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
Condolences may also be offered online at: https://www.obrienfuneralhome.com/
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019