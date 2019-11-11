|
|
Marion de Mello
Erial - November 9, 2019, of Erial , NJ. Wife of Fernando de Mello. Mother of Marc de Mello and Lisa (Andrew) Kricun. Step mother of John de Mello. Grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Zachary, Alec, Max, Mariel and Sophia. Great grandmother of Caleb. Sister of Irving (Judy) Darchowsky. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lisa & Andrew Kricun. Contributions can be made to Penn Geriatric Medicine - Ralston Penn Center, 3615 Chestnut Street, Phila., PA 19104.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019