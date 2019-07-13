|
Marion Del Conte
Whiting - Marion Louise (Tomaio) Del Conte, 90, of Bayville NJ, died July 12, 2019 following a brief illness. She was at home, surrounded by her family in the days preceding, up until her death.
Marion was born in Roselle Park on May 23, 1929 to Ernest and Rose Tomaio, residing there until marrying Carlo Del Conte and making their home in Garwood NJ, where they owned and operated J. Del Conte and Sons Construction-a family business, as well as establishing Del Rue Pool Supplies. They later relocated to Bayville NJ, proprietors of Downs Fishing Camp.
Marion is predeceased by her parents Ernest and Rose Tomaio, husband Carlo, her granddaughter Jennifer Del Conte, Brother Donald Tomaio, Son in Law Brian O'Neill and nephew Donald Tomaio.Marion is survived by her four children; Darlene Dias (Julio), John (Diane), Carl (Nicole) and Tina O'Neill. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren; Melissa, Marion, Tyson, Lissa, Brian, John, CJ, Devin, Amalia & Sidney. Great Grandchildren; Christian, Kaylin, Maia, Aaron, Tyson jr., Grace, Skylar, Zachary, Roman, Graham and Alice. 2 Step Grandchildren, Tyler and Brooke. Marion is also survived by her brother Ernest Tomaio (Grace) and sister Carol D'Achino (Joe) and several Nieces, Nephews and many Friends.
Marion lived a life full of people and love. Back yard BBQ's, Sunday dinners, Holiday celebrations are all part of her signature memories. Marion traveled the country with her husband in their motor home, making friends and good times wherever they went, always returning to
the open arms of the family.
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2pm - 5pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Monday, 9:00am in the funeral home before leaving to celebrate a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville. Burial will immediately follow to Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019