Marion Frances Millington
Manchester - Marion Frances Millington, 81, of Manchester, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens in Brick, NJ. Marion was born in New York City, NY and raised in Cleveland, OH then Park Forest, IL where she attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Chicago and began her nursing career. She then moved to Parsippany, NJ with her family where she received her BSN from Seton Hall University. It was there that she met her future husband, Bill. Marion was dedicated to raising her family in Rockaway, NJ and continued her love of nursing and helping others until retiring in 1998. She and Bill relocated to Manchester in 2008.
Marion loved art, animals, reading and enjoyed playing the piano. She had a passion for life and was an adventurer. She loved camping with her family and once Bill retired, they embraced the full-time RV lifestyle and enjoyed traveling across North America.
Marion was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Agnes Norris and her brother, Kevin Norris. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, William E. Millington, Jr.; her son, Billy Millington and his wife Carolyn of Red Bank, NJ; her daughter Maureen Bruen and her husband Michael of Farmingdale, NJ; 2 grandchildren, Liam and Kieran; her sister, Christine Retz and her husband David; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4-7pm at Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 31 Asbury Rd. Farmingdale, NJ. Entombment to follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations to can be made in Marion's memory to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at . For more information or to post a tribute please visit
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020