Marion J. Pringle
Belmar - Marion J. Pringle, 86, formerly of Belmar, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, at the Arbors, in Spring Lake Heights. Her family was by her side.
Marion grew up in Spring Lake Heights and graduated from St. Catharine's Grammar School and St. Rose High School.
She was a long-time communicant of St. Rose Church, in Belmar, where she served as the President of the St. Rose Grammar School PTA, and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. For many years, Marion was responsible for scheduling the altar servers, and took enormous pride in making sure their surplices were immaculately white, and crisply starched and ironed for each Sunday Mass.
For more than 48 years, Marion worked alongside her husband, Kenny, who operated Kenny Electric, until his death in 2008, after 54 years of marriage. Most of those years, she worked from their home on Oakwood Road in West Belmar, where they raised their family. She answered the business phone, wrote out every customer invoice by hand, and kept the books.
One day a year or two after he started the business, Kenny came home upset that his only truck - a surplus New Jersey Natural Gas repair truck - had broken down and would cost a fortune to fix. Marion told him not to worry, and that he should buy a new truck. She then showed him how she had been keeping two sets of books, so she could set aside money every week in case they ever needed it.
Marion's favorite job was as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She read books to her sons when they were young, cheered for them at every game, and loved to sit with them at the kitchen table and hear how each of their days went. She threw unforgettable pool parties for them and their classmates in grammar and high school, and made sure the fridge was stocked whenever they brought their friends over.
After their sons were raised, Kenny and Marion cared for a succession of foster children, some of whom remained close even after they had children of their own.
Marion was an amazing "Mom-Mom" to her grandchildren, whom she adored. She attended their games, plays and recitals, too. But her favorite times were the sleepovers, when she would make them elaborate sundaes or their favorite snack, an oven-heated tray of mini-pretzels, each topped with a softened Hershey Kiss and an M&M. They visited Mom-Mom regularly during her last four years at the Arbors, where she kept a blanket with an enormous group picture of them on her bed.
In addition to her late husband, Kenny, Marion was predeceased by her parents, E. John and Helen Juska, and by her younger brother, John ("Punky") Juska. She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth E. and his wife, Kathleen Ellis; Brian and his wife, Susan; Chris and his wife Theresa, all of Belmar; by her former daughter-in-law, Anita Riley and her husband John, of Sea Girt; and by her brother, Ed Juska of Fruitland Park, FL; Bill Juska, and his wife, Gail, of Estero, FL; and Tom Juska of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina. Marion was also predeceased by her good friends, Peggy Farren and Sissy Gepp, who spent countless hours with her after Kenny died.
Marion will be deeply missed by all, especially her grandchildren, Kenneth J. ("KJ") Pringle, II, and his wife, Ali, of Charleston, SC; Jack, Culli, Hannah, Chloe and Madison Pringle, all of Belmar; her step-grandchildren, Brian Ellis and his wife, Kristin, of Skillman; Erin Callahan and her husband, Brian, of Newburyport, MA; and Emily Ellis of Newburyport; her five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Kate, Kevin, Declan and Nora; and by her many nephews and nieces on the Pringle and Juska sides of her family.
The family is especially grateful to Joseph Mannion, M.D., for his wonderful care for Marion, and to the dedicated staff of the Arbors, who treated her as if she were their mother, too.
Because of the state of emergency, Marion's family will be holding a private service for now. The family will schedule a funeral mass and a fitting celebration of Marion's life at a future date when circumstances permit. In the meantime, the family asks that you keep Marion in your prayers. For those who would like to make a gift in her memory, the family requests that donations be made payable to the Belmar Elementary School PTO, c/o Belmar Elementary School - Basketball Court Fund, 1101 Main Street, Belmar, NJ 07719. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020