Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Marion L. Trudel

Marion L. Trudel Obituary
Marion L. Trudel

Ocean - Marion L. Trudel, age 91 of Ocean, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. Marion was born in Passaic and lived in Newark, DE and Tinton Falls before moving to Ocean 3 years ago. She was a procurement officer at Fort Monmouth retiring in 1980. Marion was a member of the Republican Party and Trinity Episcopal Church in Red Bank and was an avid Yankee fan.

She is survived by her sister, Daisy Renard and two great nephews and their wives, James and Jeanine Renard and Robert and Ellen Renard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 6 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday with the time to be announced. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019
