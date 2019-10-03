|
Marion M. (Sahid) Ranges
formerly Clifton - Marion M. (Sahid) Ranges 76 formerly of Clifton died peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Paterson, she resided in Clifton before moving to Silver Beach.
Marion was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church in Woodland Park. Marion is survived by four sons; Chuck and wife Stephanie, Mark and wife Deborah, Eric, Brett and wife Dion, by seven grandchildren; Heather, Kristen, Tyler, Kaylin, Anna, Madison and Chaz and by her beloved dog, Miss Bella.
Private Funeral Services were held at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to in Marion's name will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019