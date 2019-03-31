|
Marion (Ree) McDermott
Lakewood - Marion (Ree) McDermott, 81, of Lakewood passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Wayne, NJ before moving to Lakewood in 1998. Marion worked in the 70's and 80's in various secretarial positions before becoming a full-time realtor.
Marion's life was all about her family, her grandchildren and her friends. Her favorite hobby was playing cards. Her kindness and generosity were foundations of her life. She had a positive impact on everyone she met.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank X. McDermott in 2013 to whom she was married for 54 years, as well as her siblings Jeanne Loren, Chester Kruczyk, Henry Kruse, Sandra Ferretti and Barbara Patella.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Jack and Lori McDermott, her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Roger Peak, two grandchildren Evan McDermott and Alexandra Morey, sisters Eileen Leo and Lil Perkowski, brother Richard Jurgan, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM followed by a memorial service at 1:00PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019