Marion Munafo
Forked River - Marion E. Munafo, age 74 of Forked River peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was born in Jersey City and raised in North Bergan before moving to Forked River in 1974. In 1979 Marion opened Tony's Workwear with her former husband Tony Munafo. Marion loved to be with her children and grandchildren.
Marion was predeceased by her parents George and Dorothy Puff and her former husband Tony. she is survived by her two children: daughter Cindy Abrams and son Anthony and his wife Michele Munafo, her sister Georgia and her husband John Van Bennekum. Her four loving grandchildren: Amanda, Crystal, Olivia and Angelo.
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3-7pm and again on Monday from 10-10:45am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11am at Forked River Presbyterian Church, 131 North Route 9, Forked River interment will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to JDRF NJ Metro Chapter, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 306, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Marion's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019