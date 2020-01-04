|
Marion Schuster
Marion Schuster, 97, of Shadow Lake Village, peacefully passed away on Jan. 3rd surrounded by family at Riverview Medical Center. Born in Union City to Charles and Anna (Abate) Pensa, Marion married John Schuster in 1944 and was married for over 50 years. During her life she raised two sons, was an administrative assistant at Fort Monmouth, and an active member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and world travel. She was no stranger to ice cream sundaes and other delectable desserts. Marion is survived by her two sons, Jay and Doug, and extended family. Visitation will take place on Monday, January 6th at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank from 9 to 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020