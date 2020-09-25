Marion Scuddekopf



Keansburg - Marion Schuddekopf, 89, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Keansburg, NJ. Marion was born on June 14, 1931. Prior to living in Keansburg she also resided in Hoboken and Jersey City. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her beloved husband Henry, and her son Michael. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Anne, her four grandchildren Meghan, and her husband Fred, Kelley, Michael and Bridget, and her fiancé Jack, her great grandchild Freddie, and many nieces and nephews. Marion always had a warm smile, friendly word for everyone, and was always on the lookout for a game of bingo or pokeno. If invited anywhere, Marion needed ample time to get a perm to look her best and would always have her homemade cream puffs in hand. A private service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store