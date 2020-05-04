Marion Shaw
Manchester Township -
Marion Shaw, 91, of Whiting, NJ, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Spring Point's Crestwood Manor, Whiting. She lived in Pine Lake Park, Manchester Twp., NJ for over 40 years before moving to Whiting in 2013. Born in Belleville, NJ in 1929, she was the last surviving member of the Vreeland family of three girls-Margaret, Mary and Marion and one brother, John Vreeland. She was an accomplished knitter and embroiderer and made sweaters and afghans for various family members. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Joseph John Shaw, in 2011. Joseph and Marion were married for 62 years and had a wonderful, full life together in raising five sons and sharing joys and happiness with their extended families by hosting Summer Family Reunions for 80 family relatives each summer at their home. She is survived by her six children, Joseph Francis Shaw and his wife Toni of Baltimore, MD, Thomas E. Shaw-Gardner and his husband William Shaw-Gardner of Wilmington, DE, Kenneth J. Shaw and his companion Wendy Nerad of Rock Hall, MD, Steven P. Shaw and his wife Sherry of Brick, NJ, Christopher D. Shaw and his wife Natalie of Cheltenham, MD, and 'adopted' son Steven Liga and his wife Diane Connelly Liga of Manassas, VA, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020.