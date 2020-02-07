|
Marion T. Siglin
Millstone - Marion T. Siglin, 90, of Millstone, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Carverton, PA, she resided in Beachwood from 1955 until moving to Millstone in 2010. Marion was an amazing cook and will be remembered for her delicious pies. She also loved to sew and was an active and loving grandmother. Marion attended First Assembly of God in Freehold.
Marion was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. Siglin, in 2008. Surviving are her son, Gary C. Siglin of Lantana, FL; two daughters, Dawn M. Gregory and husband William of Lemont, PA and Gail S. Lee and husband Richard of Millstone, NJ. She is also survived by her brother, John T. Scoble, Jr. of Prescott, AZ; ten grandchildren: Tracy, Abby and Casey Siglin; Jeremy and Joshua Dusenbery; Christopher, Courtney and Taylor Lee; and Matthew and Katherine Gregory. Marion also had three great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, February 23rd at 3 PM at First Assembly of God, 272 Jackson Mills Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728. Repast to follow. Cremation was private. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020