Marisa Flego Giusti
Middletown - Marisa Flego Giusti, 85, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was born in Pola, Italy and emigrated with her family to the United States in 1951.
In 1960, she married Nevio Giusti (deceased) and in 1962 moved to Long Branch where she resided until her husband's passing in 1998. She then moved to Shadow Lake Village in Middletown.
She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and had the opportunity to visit Italy, the Greek Isles, Hawaii, Canada, Central America and many other interesting places. She was loved by her family and will be missed.
Marisa was predeceased by her parents, Marcello and Palmira Flego.
She is survived by her brother, Mario Flego (Amelia), her sister, Gianna Puleo (Santo), her brother, Fulvio Flego, friend Jackie Martin, nine nephews and a niece and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst. Due to Corvid-19, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
