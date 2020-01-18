|
|
Marise Burger
Burger, Marise (Marie-Denise Beatrice Pagé)
April 17, 1936 - January 17, 2020
Marise came to this country in 1959 and worked as a nurse in Miami Beach and New York for several years. She married Anthony R. ("Tony") Burger in 1963, became a US citizen in 1964, and quickly had three sons - Joseph in 1964 and twins Robert and John in 1965. After raising her kids, Marise embarked upon a second career working in various roles at the Mount Sinai Medical Center's Environmental Science Lab. In retirement, her insatiable curiosity led to mini-careers as a certified massage therapist and t'ai-chi-chuh instructor. Following Tony's death in 2005, Marise formed a companionship with Bruce L. Gage in 2008 and they lived together until 2018. Marise fought breast cancer valiantly for eight years before dying at home with her sons nearby.
Forever curious and inquisitive, Marise loved to meet new people, take on new experiences, and traveled broadly. She is survived by sons Joseph (Lisa) of Forked River, NJ; Robert (Martha) of Guilford, CT; and John (Wesley) of Atlanta, GA; three grandsons - Christopher, Alex, and Anthony - and sister Connie McPherson of Waterford, CT.
A memorial celebration is planned for April 2020, followed by burial at the VA Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. Donations may be made to Philadelphia Pathwork (https://www.philapathwork.org/ ) or Heifer International (https://www.heifer.org/)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020